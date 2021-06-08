Cebu lawmakers want LGUs take over COVID-19 response from IATF, including handling of OFWs

Eight Cebu lawmakers signed a manifesto urging the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) to hand over the handling of COVID-19 to local government units.

“As we inch back towards normalcy, it is high time for local government units who handled the pandemic well to return to the driver’s seat and be given full confidence to manage the COVID-19 situation within their respective jurisdictions free of any intrusion by the IATF,” the manifesto on Sunday stated.

First District Rep. Eduardo Gullas, 2nd District Rep. Wilfredo Caminero, 3rd District Rep. Pablo John Garcia, 4th District Rep. Janice Salimbangon, 5th District Rep. Duke Frasco, 6th District Rep. Emarie Ouano-Dizon, and 7th District Rep. Peter John Calderon and Ako Bisaya party-list Rep. Sonny Lagon were among those who signed the manifesto.

The Cebu Provincial government and the IATF had differences when Cebu imposed its own swab testing upon arrival policy for OFWs and returning Filipinos contrary to the IATF guidelines of testing on the 7th or 8th day.

“A significant proportion of our constituent OFWs and ROFs (Returning Overseas Filipinos) come back to Cebu due to deaths in the family and other family emergencies where it is critical for them to immediately return home. This, notwithstanding the limitation of time their work abroad permits them to stay in Cebu,” the lawmakers said.

An OFW who tested negative upon arrival will be allowed to go home and quarantine in their residences and then they will be tested again on the 7th day.

Due to differences in policies, Malacañang has ordered Cebu flights to be diverted to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

“Worse, such actuations by the IATF are an encroachment upon the local autonomy enjoyed by the Province of Cebu as enshrined in the Philippine Constitution and under Republic Act No. 7160,” the lawmakers said.

Malacañang has announced that the diversion of Cebu-bound international flights to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport is extended until June 12.

The Palace redirected Cebu flights to NAIA from May 29 to June 5.

“Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea’s office has released a memo extending the flight diversion until 23:59 of June 12,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a media briefing.

“Ito po’y para maayos ‘yong pag-i-implement ng IATF ang arrival protocol sa Cebu,” Roque said. (TDT)