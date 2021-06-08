Latest NewsNewsTFT News

ABS-CBN posts Php13.53B loss in revenues due to shutdown

Staff Report

A year after it went off the air in free TV, ABS-CBN is still reeling from massive losses with Php13.53 billion net loss last year.

The network’s revenues fell by 50% to Php21.42 billion while its ad revenues dropped to Php7.1 billion.

ABS-CBN has been bleeding financially after NTC ordered a cease and desist order in May 2020 and franchise denial under the House committee in July 2020.

Earlier, the company reached a standstill agreement with lenders by putting up assets as collateral.

The lenders and the media giant agreed on P14.56-billion mortgage registration to protect the company from loan default.

The network was forced to shut operations many of its divisions such as Current Affairs, Sports, and others after Congress denied its application to renew its franchise.

ABS-CBN also had to pay Php1.1B in separation benefits to employees.

The media company was forced to lay off 4,500 jobs, including 2,674 regular employees due to the shutdown.

Meanwhile, its block time agreement with Zoe TV, A2Z, and Kapamilya Channel helped the network earn Php1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Meanwhile, international content distribution brought in Php 120 million. (RA)

