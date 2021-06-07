Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Two-thirds of UAE workforce eye new post-Covid career

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

The pandemic is witnessing the UAE workforce pondering new career choices as they develop new additional skills.

A study conducted by BCG and Bayt.com titled “Decoding Global Reskilling and Career Paths” elicited reaction from two-thirds of (37 percent) of UAE workers, who are feeling that their workplace positions are threatened by automation.

RELATED STORY: UAE creates 248,000 jobs during pandemic

“The survey noted that workers over 60 and between 20-30 years were particularly aware of this risk and have experienced a change in professional outlook,” said Dr. Christopher Daniel, Managing Director and Partner, BCG.

He added that adding that 63 percent of those polled — workers from all age groups and various education backgrounds — dedicate a few weeks “minimum” to skillset development over the course of a year.

READ ON: UAE ranks within top 20 countries across 5 indices in travel, tourism in 2020

The ongoing pandemic scenario has witnessed law, media, digital, consulting, and creative jobs recording the highest levels of training, where self-study increased from 53 percent in 2018 to 66 percent in 2020 – and above the global average of 62 percent.

Mobile app usage for training purposes also increased from 18 percent to 35 percent in the same timeframe. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

BREAKING: PH approves Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

1 hour ago

Dubai listed among the top 10 fastest growing remote work hubs for 2021

3 hours ago

403 call canter agents caught COVID-19 in Davao City

3 hours ago

Dubai’s Abras to run on affordable biofuels starting July

3 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button