Two-thirds of UAE workforce eye new post-Covid career

The pandemic is witnessing the UAE workforce pondering new career choices as they develop new additional skills.

A study conducted by BCG and Bayt.com titled “Decoding Global Reskilling and Career Paths” elicited reaction from two-thirds of (37 percent) of UAE workers, who are feeling that their workplace positions are threatened by automation.

“The survey noted that workers over 60 and between 20-30 years were particularly aware of this risk and have experienced a change in professional outlook,” said Dr. Christopher Daniel, Managing Director and Partner, BCG.

He added that adding that 63 percent of those polled — workers from all age groups and various education backgrounds — dedicate a few weeks “minimum” to skillset development over the course of a year.

The ongoing pandemic scenario has witnessed law, media, digital, consulting, and creative jobs recording the highest levels of training, where self-study increased from 53 percent in 2018 to 66 percent in 2020 – and above the global average of 62 percent.

Mobile app usage for training purposes also increased from 18 percent to 35 percent in the same timeframe. (AW)