Dubai’s Abras to run on affordable biofuels starting July

Dubai’s traditional Abras will be running on bio-fuel from July this year and the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has designated a station at Sabkha Marine Transport Station for supplying biofuel (Biodiesel 5) to these Abras operating on the Dubai Creek.

A successful trial operation last year witnessed five traditional Abras being powered by Biodiesel 5, which is officially certified in the UAE, in collaboration with ENOC Group, the RTA announced on June 6.

“The RTA, in coordination with the ENOC Group, offered a discounted price for biodiesel — compared to the price of regular diesel — to encourage the traditional Abra operators in using biofuel for their Abras,” said Mohammed Abu Bakr Al Hashmi, director of Marine Transport, Public Transport Agency, RTA.

Al Hashmi further noted that this initiative came from the RTA’s standing commitment to play a vital role in implementing the UAE Green Growth Strategy, while also contributing to the UAE Vision 2021.

He also said that this initiative highlighted the usage of clean, environment-friendly biofuel to reduce the carbon footprint and harmful emissions in protecting public health. (AW)