BREAKING: PH approves Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

The Food and Drug Administration has granted the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for another Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccines developed by Sinopharm.

FDA Director General Eric Domingo said on Monday night that they have allowed the Department of Health (DOH) to accept Sinopharm COVID-19 shots.

“So ito po ay tinignan na rin ng ating mga experts at ang ating pong evaluation sa FDA, today, we already granted an emergency use authorization EUA to the DOH to accept the donations of Sinopharm,” Domingo said.

The DOH was the one who applied for the EUA of Sinopharm.

Sinopharm was also the vaccine administered to President Rodrigo Duterte.

In a Reuters report, a study based on trials conducted in countries including the UAE and Bahrain showed that Sinopharm is more than 70 percent effective against symptomatic cases after two doses of the vaccine.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had approved the vaccine for emergency use last month, the first Chinese-made vaccine to get the approval. (TDT)

