‘Among Us’-shaped chicken nugget sold for AED367,000 in online auction

The intense bidding war is over for the chicken nugget shaped like a crewmate of mobile game Among Us has been sold for Dh367,000 or P4,768,999.

The nugget was found by the seller named Polizna in a limited edition BTS combo meal of McDonald’s.

RELATED STORY: Dubai-based company buys original disaster girl meme photo for Php24 million

She posted a picture of the nugget on eBay on May 28 triggering the infamous bidding war.

The initial bid started at $14,869.69 (Dh54,000) but eventually escalated, according to the seller from Utah, USA.

READ ON: Teenager shares how she only ate chicken nuggets, chips for 15 years

It was finally sold at $99,997 (Dh367,000) on Saturday after 184 bids.

The official Among Us Twitter account posted an animated video of the nugget as the crewmate to pay tribute to the intense bidding war. (RA)

THE NUGGET SAGA IS OVER 🐔🍗 the Among Us shaped chicken nugget (https://t.co/9I02dtWdmf) has sold for $99,997.00 + shipping???????????? here is a cursed tribute to a strange week, may the winner be blessed by the bean form forever pic.twitter.com/cJwFyj9XtB — Among Us ⭐ weekend!! break time (@AmongUsGame) June 4, 2021