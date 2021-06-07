Latest NewsNewsTFT News

‘Among Us’-shaped chicken nugget sold for AED367,000 in online auction

The intense bidding war is over for the chicken nugget shaped like a crewmate of mobile game Among Us has been sold for Dh367,000 or P4,768,999.

The nugget was found by the seller named Polizna in a limited edition BTS combo meal of McDonald’s.

She posted a picture of the nugget on eBay on May 28 triggering the infamous bidding war.

The initial bid started at $14,869.69 (Dh54,000) but eventually escalated, according to the seller from Utah, USA.

It was finally sold at $99,997 (Dh367,000) on Saturday after 184 bids.

The official Among Us Twitter account posted an animated video of the nugget as the crewmate to pay tribute to the intense bidding war. (RA)

