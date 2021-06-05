UAE notes 50% increase in new business establishments from Jan-Apr 2021

His Excellency Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, has announced a 50 percent increase in new establishments that opened a registry in the ministry during the first four months of 2021 compared to the same period in 2019.

During that period, the number increased from 17,701 in 2019 to 26,609 establishments in 2021, with expectations that the number will increase to reach 65,000 by the end of 2021, an indication of the continuous growth of the labour market and the business cycle in the UAE.

Al Hamli stressed that the continuous growth in the labour market and economic activities are supported by the economic stimulus package offered by the UAE government and local governments during the past months.

Despite the pandemic, the UAE has maintained its position as one of the most important labour markets that attract a considerable number of talents, entrepreneurs and investors from the Middle East and the world.

The country has adopted a wide range of decisions and procedures to provide the necessary support for the labour market and enhance the business environment, as well as provide financial and administrative support packages to mitigate the consequences of the pandemic.