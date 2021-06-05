Pinoy teaches students science, maths through music

Music soothes the beast, as the saying goes. A Filipino teacher – who is based in Arizona, USA – is uniquely using music instead to enable schoolchildren including first-graders to learn math and science.

John Carlo Tulinao, a 30-year-old Antipolo-born educator, is helping the schoolkids grasp complex concepts in science, technology, engineering, and math through the physics and science of music.

Tulinao, who is fondly called Mr. T by his students at Amberlea School in Phoenix, Arizona, holds a master’s degree in Music Education and hails from a family of singers and musicians, besides even having organized a public school string orchestra back in his hometown.

Meanwhile, he uses musical instruments like the violin to explain science (force, friction, gravity) and engineering concepts (how sound is produced, connection of vibration to sound, and how different pitches are achieved).

Sometimes, the study even witnesses both teacher and students dismantling and reassembling a violin to understand its working – and in this process also building their own prototypes of musical instruments. “Music is not simply an art form as there’s a science behind it,” Tulinao said.

With the success of STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math) curriculum that he introduced in Amberlea in 2018, Tulinao decided to improvise by incorporating culture where he brought to his Grade 1 class some Cordillera bamboo instruments used by him to lecture graduate and undergraduate students.

The schoolchildrens’ queries soon led to Tulinao introducing Philippine ethnic instruments to the class, as well as their cultural roots. However, when one bamboo instrument was broken, the students decided to make a prototype and had soon created a “tongatong” (a percussion instrument made of various lengths of bamboo) from Pringles tubes.

Tulinao won the Shell Urban Teachers Development Award when he decided to highlight his unique teaching method in different conferences in the United States – which caught the attention of the US-wide National Science Teachers Association. (AW)