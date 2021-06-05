Filipino bags Japan’s Young Asian Biotechnologist Prize 2021

Dr. Rodney H. Perez has become the first Filipino to be named as the recipient of the Young Asian Biotechnologist Prize (2021) by the Society for Biotechnology, Japan (SBJ). He will receive the award at the 73rd SBJ Meeting on Oct. 27, 2021.

The Young Asian Biotechnologist Prize is given to scientists under 45 years of age, who have outstanding achievements in the field of biotechnology in private or governmental organizations in Asia.

RELATED STORY: Abu Dhabi-based Filipina teen ready to shine at Apple’s coding challenge yet again

Perez, a senior university researcher of the National Institute of Molecular Biology and Biotechnology (BIOTECH), was recognized by the Japanese Society for his exemplary research in the fields of food microbiology, microbial technology, and biotechnology.

This award honoured him, his family, colleagues at BIOTECH and even the UPLB (University of the Philippines Los Baños) community, stated Perez, who has been specializing over 10 years in the study of bacteriocins and antimicrobial peptides that kill bacterial strains associated with food spoilage and food-borne infections.

The UPLB said his most notable scientific achievement is the elucidation of the biosynthetic mechanisms of multiple bacteriocins including a circular bacteriocin from a novel lactic acid bacterium.

READ ON: Filipino scientist finds plastic waste in third deepest ocean trench

“With the COVID-19 pandemic making implementation of research projects more difficult, this award provided him extra motivation to continue working hard and be innovative in implementing his research activities, while finding ways to meet the objectives and targets of the project,” Perez said, while expressing hope of his research having significant and meaningful impact on the lives of ordinary Filipinos.

Perez had graduated cum laude in BS Food Technology from the Visayas State University in 2004, besides completing his Ph.D. in Microbial Technology and MS in Bioscience and Biotechnology from Kyushu University in Japan in 2014. (AW)