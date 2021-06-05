Ex-lawmaker floats Sara-Gibo tandem for 2022 presidential polls

A former lawmaker claimed that a tandem of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte and former Defense Secretary Gilbert “Gibo” Teodoro for 2022 polls is in the works.

Teodoro recently visited the presidential daughter in Davao City after he received Pfizer shot in the city on Thursday.

Former Camarines Sur Rep. Rolando Andaya Jr., who accompanied Teodoro, claimed that the had reached a deal to run as independents for the president and vice president for 2022 elections.

In an interview with CNN Philippines, he said it was a done deal and they not actively looking for any particular political party to carry them.

However, Duterte and Teodoro have not issued any statement regarding their meeting.

The Davao mayor has not formally announced her intention to succeed his father as President despite receiving backings from politicians and other groups. (RA)