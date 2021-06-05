Cayetano may join Philippine Presidential race next year

Another Filipino politician has set his eyes to become the next president of the Philippines for the upcoming country’s 2022 elections and is contemplating through prayers for his next big decision.

Taguig-Pateros Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano shared that he’s ‘seriously considering’ to run for the next elections, whether for President or other posts. However, he is presently concentrating on his Php10-K Ayuda Bill being passed to provide financial aid to the people in the country.

“I am seriously considering running for President or for other positions but I am really praying and discerning about it,” Cayetano said in a press briefing.

The lawmaker noted that this bill would ensure each Filipino household getting a one-time P10,000 cash assistance amid the pandemic.

Cayetano resigned as Speaker of the House of Representatives in October 2020 after a term-sharing agreement with Speaker Lord Allan Velasco.

Urging for the participation of people who qualified for becoming a good President, he also called for their support in putting together a five-year plan for the country, while voicing his serious consideration of running for President or any other positions.

Cayetano had been President Rodrigo Duterte’s running mate in the 2016 elections — but had been left out in the Chief Executive’s possible choices to endorse as a presidential candidate in the upcoming elections.

Meanwhile, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said that Duterte had highlighted his options which included his daughter — Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, longtime Duterte aide Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, Senator Manny Pacquiao, Manila City Mayor Franciso “Isko Moreno” Domagoso, and ex-senator Bongbong Marcos. (AW)