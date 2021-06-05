‘Build Build Build’: PNR Clark Phase 2 project now 30% complete, to partially open next year

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) gave a sneak peek of the construction of the Malolos-Clark Railway also known as PNR Clark Phase 2 Project.

The overall progress rate of the railway project stands at 30% after a logging test in Apalit Station was completed along with the bored pile cast in Barangay San Vicente to secure the foundation of the railway.

Apalit Mayor Jun Tetangco said the construction of the staging area in the town is ongoing with round-the-clock works at test files on proposed stations.

RELATED STORY: Duterte’s ‘Build Build Build’ completes over 144,925 classrooms in PH

The 54-kilometer rail line will run from Malolos in Bulacan to Clark in Pampanga.

The Malolos-Clark Railway Project is a flagship project of the Philippine government under its “Build, Build, Build” infrastructure development program.

In addition, the project will also feature the country’s first “Airport Express Service” that will reduce travel time between Clark Airport in Pampanga and Makati City to a one-hour-train ride from the usual two-hour drive.

READ ON: DPWH on track to finish 3.9km Skyway extension despite ECQ constraints

It is expected to partially open in 2022, cutting the travel between Bulacan and Pampanga to 30-35 minutes from the original 1 hour and 30 minutes while travel from Manila to Pampanga will be reduced to one hour.

The PNR Clark Phase 2 is the northern segment of the 147-kilometer NSCR which will run from Clark, Pampanga all the way to Calamba, Laguna. (RA)