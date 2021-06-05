Latest NewsNewsTFT News

40-year-old woman dies after falling off building in Sharjah

Staff Report

An Asian woman died on the spot after falling from the fourth floor of a residential building in Sharjah.

The Sharjah Police is investigating whether the 40-year-old Asian woman committed suicide when she fell off the building at night in the Al Khan area of Sharjah.

On receiving the incident call, the Operations Room of the Sharjah Police General Directorate rushed police patrols, national ambulances, and the forensic team to the spot and transferred the woman’s body to Kuwait Hospital.

Meanwhile, the Buhairah Comprehensive Police Station spoke to the woman’s family and is investigating the incident, while legal procedures have been completed to hand over the body to the family with the death certificate.

In another similar incident in April 202, a 21-year-old Pakistani woman named S.A, 21 had committed suicide by jumping off the balcony of her parents’ third-floor residence in a building in Muwailih area of Sharjah. (AW)

