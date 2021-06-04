PH reduces quarantine period for fully vaccinated inbound travelers

Inbound travelers in the Philippines will be quarantined for only seven days if they have been fully vaccinated in the country.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque on Friday said an individual is considered fully vaccinated two or more weeks after receiving the second dose in a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, or two or more weeks after receiving a single-dose vaccine.

Roque, who is also the spokesperson for the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF), said that a fully-vaccinated individual, upon arrival in the Philippines, must present the vaccination card to a Bureau of Quarantine (BOQ) representative for re-verification at the Department of Transportation (DOTr) One-Stop Shop .

All the inbound fully-vaccinated individuals would have to undergo a seven-day facility-based quarantine upon arrival during which the BOQ would ensure strict symptom monitoring in the quarantine facility, he said, adding that the BOQ — on completion of this quarantine — would issue a Quarantine Certificate indicating the individual’s vaccination status.

However, he pointed out that the RT-PCR test — on any fully-vaccinated inbound traveler to the Philippines — will only be done when the individual manifests COVID-19 symptoms within the seven-day quarantine.

Meanwhile, the IATF directed the departments of Health (DOH), Finance, Trade and Industry, Foreign Affairs and the National Economic and Development Authority will provide recommendations for relaxing testing and quarantine protocols for certain travelers.

Meanwhile, Filipinos in the UAE are urging the Philippine government to ease its travel restrictions on full vaccinated passengers from the Gulf country.

As of press time, the total number of doses provided by the UAE stands at more than 13 million with a vaccine distribution ate of 133.00 doses per 100 people.