UAE university offers 50% scholarship for nursing students

While the pandemic continues raging globally, medical universities and colleges are increasing their focus on attracting the best towards the field of medicine.

Students joining postgraduate nursing programmes at the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) are being offered a 50 per cent scholarship.

The scholarship is being offered — in support of all frontline workers — to students of all nationalities for its College of Nursing and Midwifery MSc programmes for the academic year 2021-2022.

While students can complete this course in one year of full-time study or two years of part-time study, the University has also extended the application deadline for MSc in Cardiovascular Nursing and MSc in Pediatric Nursing programmes to June 27, 2021.

The scholarship offer comes in the background of similar programmes being offered last year that drew strong response from nursing professionals in the UAE, including over 70% being Emirati females.

The UAE Ministry of Education accredits these college programmes that provide registered nurses with a wide range of skills and competencies across specialist areas of nursing and in specific clinical settings.

A partnership between MBRU and its academic partner Queen’s University of Belfast highlights the clinical component of the courses in which the students undertake 12 weeks of clinical nursing practice in Northern Ireland, at the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust.