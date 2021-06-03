Latest News

Jollibee temporarily shuts Bonifacio Global City branch after viral ‘fried towel’ incident

Jollibee Food Corp. has ordered a three-day closure of its stopover branch in Bonifacio Global City following a customer complaint that went viral online.

Expressing deep concern alongside conducting a thorough investigation, the company described the incident as unfortunate where “deviations from Jollibee’s standard food preparation procedures had occurred on the part of certain personnel of the store”.

The closure, it said in a statement, is to enable a thorough review of the store’s compliance procedures and retrain its store team to ensure that such an incident would not occur again.

“We are deeply concerned about this matter and have conducted a thorough investigation on the incident. It is unfortunate that deviations from Jollibee’s standard food preparation procedures occurred on the part of certain personnel of the store,” the statement reads.

It said that reminders would be sent out to all its stores to ensure strict adherence to Jollibee’s food preparation systems.

Emphasizing Jollibee’s “carefully-developed and complied with food preparation systems” for delivering excellent quality products and customer satisfaction, the company highlighted its endeavor to deliver according to high standards, while also remaining committed to maintaining customer trust and loyalty by taking the necessary steps.

Founded in 1978 by Tony Tan Caktiong in the Philippines, Jollibee had presence in more than 1,478 locations globally until December 31, 2020.

