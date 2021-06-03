Latest News

Emirates restarts flights to Phuket as it re-opens to global tourism

Emirates announced resumption of its four weekly services to Phuket from July 1, 2021, as the popular resort island in Thailand prepares to receive global visitors following its recent re-opening.

The airline assured hassle-free travel with no quarantine on arrival for passengers who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

With pandemic measures now in place, Phuket’s tourism industry is being given a reboot in its role of servicing ‘one of the world’s most-loved’ holiday destinations, that is also known for its sprawling beaches and white sands but had been closed down due to Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the present flights on the Emirates Dubai-Phuket route will be operated with a Boeing 777-300ER in a three-class configuration, offering premium services in First and Business Class.

Emirates flight EK378 will also depart from Dubai on Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 03:00hrs, arriving at Phuket International Airport at 12:30hrs the same day.

The return flight, EK379, will depart Phuket at 00:10 hrs, on Wednesdays, Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays, arriving in Dubai at 03:05hrs the same day.

The four weekly flights to Phuket, which will provide customers convenience and choice to suit their holiday plans, can be booked by visiting www.emirates.com or through preferred travel agents.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report45 seconds ago
