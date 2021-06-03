Latest News

Dubai advises smokers to take early jab as they’re more vulnerable to COVID-19

Smokers must take the Covid-19 vaccine as early as possible as they fall in the category of those who are most likely to get infected, even if they don’t suffer from respiratory problems, according to the Dubai Health Authority (DHA).

The vaccine is a protection and prevention for smokers who — according to the UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) — are most likely to develop severe health complications if they contract Covid-19, Dr Bassam Mahboub, consultant pulmonologist and head of pulmonary medicine unit at Rashid Hospital, said in a video posted by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) on June 2.

“If you are a smoker and don’t have any respiratory symptoms now, that does not mean your lungs will not suffer or you will not have symptoms in the future,” the doctor said.

Earlier, the World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had warned tobacco users of having up to 50 per cent higher risk of developing serious illnesses and dying due to Covid-19.

“Since smokers can develop cancer, heart diseases and respiratory illnesses from the coronavirus, quitting is the best solution for them to lower their risk for this virus, cancers, heart disease and respiratory illnesses,” Dr Tedros added.

