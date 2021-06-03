Latest News

13 stranded OFWs from UAE sleeping in Singapore airport — report

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

At least 13 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from the United Arab Emirates were reportedly stranded in Singapore Changi Airport following the Philippine government’s decision to extend the travel ban on some countries, according to ABS-CBN News.

They have been sleeping on the airport benches for three days already while waiting to be allowed entry to the Philippines.

They were told to fly back to UAE, but they insisted that they were not informed that the travel ban had been extended.

The Filipino Times has sought comments from the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) regarding the plight of the stranded OFWs.

OWWA Administrator Hans Leo Cacdac said in a text message: “Yes, our POLO [Philippine Overseas Labor & Office] in Singapore is assisting na po.”

President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the extension of the travel ban imposed on the UAE, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Oman until June 15.

Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque said the extension was approved by President Rodrigo Duterte after the meeting of the national task force against COVID-19 on Monday night.

The travel ban aims to prevent the entry of the more transmissible Indian COVID-19 variant from India which has been declared as a variant of concern by the World Health Organization.

The travel ban to India was imposed on April 29 and was later on extended which included other countries like Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal.

The UAE and Oman were added on the list after the first cases of the Indian variant first detected in the Philippines came from persons who had travel history in these two countries.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Filipinos safe in Japan amid state of emergency in major prefectures, says Philippine ambassador

3 hours ago

Tokyo Olympics to go on even as 10,000 volunteers quit

3 hours ago

Drive-through graduation ceremony held at Ajman University

4 hours ago

UAE university offers 50% scholarship for nursing students

4 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button