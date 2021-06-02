Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE company offers 10-year salary to family of COVID-19 victims

A UAE-based company has stated that it would provide financial support for 10 years to families of staffers, who have succumbed to Covid-19. This announcement came on the heels of five of their employees dying of Covid-19 to date.

Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare, reportedly said over 5,150 employees were infected by this virus since the start of the pandemic. He further stated that the healthcare staff are the real heroes in the fight against COVID-19.

Highlighting the group’s over 2,880 doctors, 6,280 nurses and 11,000 support staff being in the frontline battle against Covid-19 in seven countries, he said the decision to support the families of the deceased staff members’ –including those who were the sole breadwinners — was taken after witnessing young families with wives, children and aging parents.

The new policy, which includes the deceased staffers’ dependents receiving the monthly basic salary for the next 10 years, is applicable to all Aster DM Healthcare employees in India and GCC.

Highlighting ‘Asterians’ staffers as being irreplaceable, Dr. Moopen expressed gratefulness for their contribution to society while also hoping that the financial support would bring them solace in the present difficult times, according to a local UAE newspaper.

