Pinoy MMA prodigy signs with ONE Championship

Filipino mxed martial artist Jhanlo Sangiao has signed with ONE Championship.

However, the fighter, who had begun training in martial arts at barely six years of age and started winning medals in Muay Thai at age 14, said that he wanted to hone his craft and improve his overall arsenal before his professional debut.

Meanwhile, 19-year-old Sangiao, who is the son of Baguio City’s Team Lakay founder and head coach Mark Sangiao, expressed shock when his father handed him the contract – and was only convinced after seeing the ONE Championship logo on the paper.

“I wasn’t expecting it. I was shocked when my father gave me the contract. But when I saw the ONE Championship logo on the piece of paper, I read it and I was in disbelief,” said Jhanlo.

The MMA fighter was so overwhelmed by the contract that he was lost for words. “I was definitely excited. Since I was a kid, I had wanted to be here for so long and It has been my dream as I wanted to compete like all my kuyas in the gym,” Sangiao added. (AW)

