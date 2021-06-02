Lahar flow feared from Taal, Pinatubo Volcanoes due to ‘Dante’

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology or Phivolcs warned of a possible lahar flow coming from Taal and Pinatubo volcanoes due to tropical storm Dante.

In an advisory on Wednesday, Phivolcs said that tropical storm Dante is expected to generate volcanic sediment flows or lahar and muddy streamflows in rivers and drainage areas in the vicinities of Taal Volcano and Mount Pinatubo.

The agency said that prolonged rainfall and may generate lahar eruption in the areas of Mount Pinatubo when there is no drainage.

“Pinatubo lahars will likely be channel-confined and occur on the upper to the middle reaches of the Sto. Tomas-Marella and Bucao River systems,” Phivolcs said.

The agency said that mudflows may occur in the towns of San Marcelino, San Narciso, San Felipe, and Botolan in Zambales.

Mudflows may also occur in some areas in Tarlac and Pampanga.

Heavy rainfall may also cause lahar flow in Taal volcano.

The mudflow may affect areas of Laurel and Agoncillp in Batangas. (TDT)