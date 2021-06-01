Latest NewsNewsTFT News

No quarantine for COVID-vaccinated travelers: Saudi Arabia

Vaccinated travellers will not need to be quarantined upon arrival in Saudi Arabia as the Kingdom’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has lifted the quarantine requirements for those who had been fully inoculated.

However, the GACA’s official announcement as of June 1 sets a seven-day isolation period for unvaccinated foreign travelers.

To be exempted from the quarantine, all incoming travellers should have a vaccination certificate attested by their home country which uses approved vaccines like Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Oxford-AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson.

Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly, spokesperson for the country’s Ministry of Health, highlighted that COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective, and necessary for protection and that misinformation about these vaccines poses a hindrance to achieving herd immunity.

