Vaccination of 35.5 million Filipinos above 40 years age starts from June

Come June 2021 and vaccination of 35.5 million workers will begin as part of the Government plan in which priority will be given to people in the age group of 40 years and above under the A4 group.

While prioritize older people in the working class due to their being more vulnerable to COVID-19, the Government is currently speeding up the vaccination of the A1, A2, and A3 priority groups while preparing for the A4 group, which includes economic frontliners and government officials and personnel, according to Health Undersecretary Leopoldo Vega.

In June, those in the A1, A2, and A3 groups can still be given a special lane at the vaccination sites while the A4 groups will be vaccinated, Vega said while adding that most of the areas the vaccines allocated are considered high-risk areas — such as the NCR Plus bubble, which includes the National Capital Region, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal, as well as Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Western Visayas, Cebu, Davao, and Northern Mindanao.

Meanwhile, over 3,000 inoculation centers have been set up in various parts of the country and over 5 million Filipinos have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.2 million have completed 2 doses. This is reported to be higher than the government’s target of 4 million vaccinations before the end of May.

Around 500,000 vaccines per day would be needed in Metro Manila and 8 other places to achieve herd immunity by November 2021, Health Undersecretary Leopoldo Vega said while expressing confidence about local governments meeting their target and virus containment by August or September, where over 30 percent of the population will be vaccinated by then.

With the arrival of more vaccines, vaccination will also begin in June for the A4 priority group or workers in the private sector, government agencies, and informal sector, though the A4 priority group does not cover work-from-home workers, according to the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA). (AW)