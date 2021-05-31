Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed forms new committee to oversee Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has ordered the creation of a new Supreme Committee that will oversee the implementation of Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

The new Supreme Committee for Urban Planning is tasked to regulate and govern urban planning in the emirate as well as the ambitious master plan.

The newly-formed body is tasked to ensure the plans of related government entities in the emirate are aligned with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and making Dubai the best city to live.

“Our goal is to ensure the highest levels of efficiency and governance,” His Highness Sheikh Hamdan wrote.

“Our goal is to make Dubai the best city for life in the world.”

It will be chaired by Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, the General Commissioner of the Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Wellbeing Pillar and Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

The body is also mandated to resolve differences between various entities involved in Dubai 2040 in case the parties fail to reach an agreement.

It will also propose policies, strategies and legislation in line with the master plan as well as providing administrative and technical support.

The Dubai 2040 Master Plan envisions sustainable urban development with green and recreational spaces.

Under the plan, nature reserves and rural natural areas will comprise 60 per cent of the emirate’s total area with public parks doubled in size.

The plan also facilitates the utilisation of the infrastructure by developing green corridors to link residential and commercial areas and encourage mass transit use, walking, cycling and flexible means of transportation. (RA)