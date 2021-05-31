Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PDP-Laban votes to urge Duterte to run for Vice President in 2022 polls

Ruling party Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) has voted to come up with a resolution urging President Rodrigo Duterte to run for Vice President next year.

The party’s resolution will also say that Duterte can choose his running in the next national elections.

Duterte is not eligible for re-election to the country’s top post.

Among the preferred presidential bets are Duterte’s daughter Sara Duterte and his former aide Senator Bong Go.

Malacanang however said that Duterte is leaving it up to God on whether he will run for the VP race.

“If the President thinks it is God’s will, he will make the proper announcement in due course,” Harry Roque said in a press briefing. (TDT)

