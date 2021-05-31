Latest NewsNewsTFT News

‘No survivors’: Tarzan actor presumed dead in plane crash after take off

Staff Report

58-year-old actor Jose Lara was among seven people who were feared dead after their aircraft crashed in Smyrna in Tennessee, United States on Saturday.

In a BBC report, the plane’s wreckage and human remains were found in the crash site.

Lara role has played Tarzan in Manhattan in the 1989 movie.

He also reprised his role in the TV series Tarzan: The Epic Adventures.

Lara’s wife Gwen Lara was also among those who perished from the crash. She was a dietecian. She was the founder of Christian weight loss group Weigh Down Ministries which she launched in 1986.

The actor gave up his acting career to pursue his passion for country music.

Lara’s plane crashed off immediately after take off from Smyrna airport.

The small jet went down into Percy Priest Lake, about 12 miles according to Florida rescuers. (TDT)

