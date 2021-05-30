TikTok is ruining coffee businesses through ‘ridiculous’ drinks – Baristas

Coffee-drinkers are highlighting their own recipes for their favourite brew over TikTok and ordering them from prominent cafes, leaving many baristas flabbergasted.

One barista worker, for instance, lost his job after complaining that TikTok is ‘ruining the coffee industry’, citing that his customers often order ‘ridiculous’ drinks.

Josie Morales ended up getting fired when he posted a picture—captioning it as “’on today’s episode of why I wanna quit my job” — on Twitter about a customer wanting 13 changes from the standard recipe.

RELATED STORY: TikTok creator faces 6 month jail, Dh5,000 fine for fake gunshot, screaming video

While the traditional Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino is made with coffee, milk, ice, caramel syrup, caramel sauce, whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and a crunchy caramel-sugar topping, Morales’ customer added 13 changes to the recipe, including extra caramel drizzle, seven pumps of caramel sauce, extra ice, extra cinnamon dolce topping, and heavy cream.

Strangely, the coffee recipe that was changed 13 times attracted the attention of many online including those who wanted to try the new recipe and labelled it ‘The Edward’.

However, many baristas have also begun to speak out against such orders, saying that customers are inspired and trying to recreate drinks seen in viral TikTok videos.

READ ON: OFW na-terminate sa trabaho dahil sa TikTok

But other US baristas protested against what they said was “being treated like ‘coffee-making robots’ — thanks to TikTok, as more and more customers come in and order elaborate drinks. One such barista worker said that “These orders are driving us insane because they’re so long, so specific and require you to work more than you should be doing for one single drink while not being adequately translated into our labour hours.”

While the coffee chain doesn’t limit customers to the number of times they can change a recipe, a worker said that customers get angry over not getting what they want.