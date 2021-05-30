Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Prioritize Pinoy seafarers for single-dose Covid-19 vaccines – PH lawmaker

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

File photo.

Filipino seafarers should get priority for receiving single-dose COVID-19 vaccines as international shipping vessels have no fixed schedule and often give joining notices as short as less than a week, a Philippines lawmaker said Sunday.

“While the Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) and manning agencies endorsed single-dose vaccines like of Johnson and Johnson and Gamaleya’s Sputnik V Light for seafarers, whatever 2-dose vaccine is available should be used as we await supply of single-dose vaccine,” Marino Partylist Rep. Macnell Lusotan told media.

RELATED STORY: One dead, three Filipino seafarers still recovering in hospital from Indian COVID-19 variant

The Philippines will prioritize seafarers and Filipino migrant workers for single-dose vaccines if some nations require certain brands being used, vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez said while urging for WHO (World Health Organization) and UN (United Nations) action on this.

Traditional or cargo seafarers were unaffected by the pandemic but to date, around 50,000 to 100,000 crew members of cruise ships are yet to be deployed. Lusotan further observed that cruise ships are looking forward to ‘smoother waters’ with vaccines.

READ ON: Duterte orders DFA to help stranded Pinoy seafarers abroad

Earlier this month, a Filipino seafarer succumbed to the Indian variant of COVID-19 after docking in the Philippines, while another passed away from Covid-19 when his ship was docked in Indonesia.

Filipino seafarers have been classified as part of the sub-group A4 in the country’s list of Covid-19 vaccine priority groups as their work is considered crucial in keeping the economy alive, the Department of Transportation stated. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

UAE outlines steps to get COVID-19 vaccine exemption for qualified residents

5 mins ago

Remains of 215 children found in Canada boarding school

25 mins ago

COVID-19 infects 100 guests, including bridal couple at Indian wedding

41 mins ago

Sotto slams use of politicians in COVID-19 vaccine infomercials

54 mins ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button