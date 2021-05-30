Latest NewsNewsTFT News

LOOK: 39-year-old actress Desiree del Valle pregnant with first child

Photo from Instagram: @deslois

Instagram was flooded with congratulatory messages as news of actress Desiree del Valle expecting her first baby with her husband Boom Labrusca went viral on her birthday — May 28.

The Instagram post highlighted photos taken by the poolside with the Kapamilya actress’ showing her baby bump while wearing a white two-piece swimsuit.

Desiree is already 17 weeks pregnant and that they discovered the good news on April 22, 2021, Labrusca said, while quoting a biblical verse Isaiah 60:22 “At the right time, I, the Lord will make it happen.”

Labrusca and Le Valle had got married on January 15, 2018 in a private ceremony held in the USA, after getting engaged in 2015 from being in a relationship for more than five years.

Celebrity friends including Carlo Aquino, Paolo Paraiso, and Jayson Gainza congratulated the couple through Instagram’s comments section. (AW)

COVID-19: UAE reports 1,810 new cases, total now at 569,073

38 mins ago
