LOOK: 39-year-old actress Desiree del Valle pregnant with first child

Instagram was flooded with congratulatory messages as news of actress Desiree del Valle expecting her first baby with her husband Boom Labrusca went viral on her birthday — May 28.

The Instagram post highlighted photos taken by the poolside with the Kapamilya actress’ showing her baby bump while wearing a white two-piece swimsuit.

RELATED STORY: ‘Miracle’ woman conceives second child while pregnant for first child

Desiree is already 17 weeks pregnant and that they discovered the good news on April 22, 2021, Labrusca said, while quoting a biblical verse Isaiah 60:22 “At the right time, I, the Lord will make it happen.”

Labrusca and Le Valle had got married on January 15, 2018 in a private ceremony held in the USA, after getting engaged in 2015 from being in a relationship for more than five years.

READ ON: Woman unaware of own pregnancy, gives birth on flight

Celebrity friends including Carlo Aquino, Paolo Paraiso, and Jayson Gainza congratulated the couple through Instagram’s comments section. (AW)