First blind Asian mountaineer climbs Mt. Everest peak

A Chinese mountaineer became the first-ever Asian and blind man to reach the summit of the world’s tallest mountain, Mt. Everest.

He was the third blind person to reach this incredible journey and milestone.

Zhang Hong told Reuters that ‘no matter if you’re disabled or normal, whether you have lost your eyesight or you have no legs or hands, it doesn’t matter’.

He said that what matters is if you have a strong mind to do the tasks that people say you can’t.

Zhang completed his Mt. Everest journey on May 24 together with three guides.

He lost his eyesight when he was 24 years old due to glaucoma.

Zhang said that his inspiration includes Erik Weihenmeyer, another blind mountaineer who was able to reach the Mt. Everest summit.

“I was still very scared, because I couldn’t see where I was walking, and I couldn’t find my center of gravity, so sometimes I would fall,” said Zhang. (TDT)