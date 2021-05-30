Latest NewsNewsTFT News

#ChooseToVaccinate: UAE administers 54,792 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of May 30

Staff Report

The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced that 54,792 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to May 26, Wednesday stands at 12,811,422 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 129.53 doses per 100 people.

The vaccination drive is in line with the Ministry’s plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and acquire herd immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus.

