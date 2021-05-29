Latest NewsNewsTFT News

#TogetherWeRecover : UAE administers 110,605 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of May 29

Staff Report

The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced that 110,605 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to May 29, Saturday stands at 12,756,630 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 128.98 doses per 100 people.

The vaccination drive is in line with the Ministry’s plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and acquire herd immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus.

