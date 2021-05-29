Latest NewsNewsTFT News

COVID-19 Quarantine: Five days for vaccinated,10 days for unvaccinated individuals upon arrival in Abu Dhabi

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee, in collaboration with Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, has issued a reminder about home quarantine guidelines for those in contact with a positive case, to protect the health and safety of all community members.

Vaccinated individuals are required to spend five days in quarantine. They must take a PCR test on day four, and can remove the wristband on day five if they receive a negative test result.

RELATED STORY: Sinopharm vaccine 72.8% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 cases, says study

Those who are unvaccinated are required to quarantine for 10 days. They must take a PCR test on day eight, and can remove the wristband on day 10 if they receive a negative test result.

All those who are registered for home quarantine can conduct a free walk-in PCR test and remove the wristband at Mina Zayed Center, Abu Dhabi, Al Ain Convention Centre and Al Dhafra Hospital.

READ ON: UAE restricts attendees of events, public activities to vaccinated residents

The committee also urges all community members who suspect they have contacted an infected individual to self-isolate to protect the health and safety of their family members.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Bahrain supports UAE’s offer to host COP28

6 hours ago

#TogetherWeRecover : UAE administers 110,605 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of May 29

7 hours ago

Dubai International Airport named as world’s fastest growing airport in seat capacity

7 hours ago

Pinoy actor Joaquin Pedro Valdes has a role in ‘Heathers’

7 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button