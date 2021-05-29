Latest NewsNewsTFT News

COVID-19: 1,812 new cases in UAE, total now at 567,263

The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 204,487 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 1,812 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 567,263.

The ministry also reported five patients who have died due to complications from COVID-19, which brings the country’s total death toll to 1,673.

MOHAP also reported 1,779 individuals who have already recovered from the coronavirus disease, with the total now at 547,008.

This brings the total number of active cases to 18,582 as of May 29.

RELATED STORY: Over 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine provided for free in UAE – MOHAP

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) announced that the UAE has provided over 10 million coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine doses since the launch of the “National COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign.”

The announcement underscores the success of the campaign, which aims to achieve herd immunity and ensure recovery from the pandemic. It also highlights the confidence in the safety and efficiency of the vaccines provided for free by the country to the entire community.

His Excellency Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, said that this achievement is the outcome of the vision and directives of the country’s leadership and the significant efforts of the health sector and all front-line defenders to protect the community’s health and safety.

The campaign is continuing around the country, he added while highlighting the community’s awareness of the importance of receiving the vaccine, which will ensure recovery from the pandemic.

The four types of vaccines are being distributed for free to all segments of the community and in all areas of the country, and they are safe and highly efficient, he further added.

