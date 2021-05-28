Vaccinated residents can win house and lot, motorcycles in Las Piñas

Residents who will get vaccinated against COVID-19 will have a chance to win house and lot, and motorcycles in Las Piñas.

The city’s initiative called “May Bahay sa Bakuna: Bakunado Ka Na, May Bahay ka Pa” is open to all residents of the city.

Those who already received a single dose of any COVID-19 vaccine brand will qualify for the raffle initiated by Las Piñas Representative Camille Villar to convince her constituents to get vaccinated.

“We want to reinforce the importance of getting vaccinated for people, their families, and the community. It will not only protect people but help our economy slowly recover,” Villar said.

“Through this effort, we also have a chance to increase awareness and confidence in vaccines,” she added.

Residents must be 18 years old and above to join the raffle.

There will be monthly draws starting July 15 where people can also get the chance to win a pangkabuhayan showcase worth 5,000.