UAE records third earthquake within one week

Another minor earthquake was recorded in the UAE this week.

According to the NCM’s National Seismic Network, a magnitude 2.8 earthquake hit Dibba Al Fujairah Coast the evening of Wednesday.

Two minor earthquakes were recorded earlier on Monday, a magnitude 3.1 and 2.3 earthquake that also occurred in Dibba, Fujairah.

NCM has said the public need not to worry as earthquakes of that magnitude will not cause damages.

Khamis Elshamsi, Director of Seismology said earthquakes have been happening in Dibba, Massafi, Khor Fakkan city, Oman Sea opposite Fujairah city and Kalba over the past 10 years due to the movement of local fault in the said areas.

“The tremors that usually strike the UAE are relatively minor with a magnitude of between 2 to 5 and have no big effect. People here don’t have to worry,” he assured. (RA)