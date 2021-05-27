Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE records third earthquake within one week

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

Another minor earthquake was recorded in the UAE this week.

According to the NCM’s National Seismic Network, a magnitude 2.8 earthquake hit Dibba Al Fujairah Coast the evening of Wednesday.

RELATED STORY: No damage reported after Fujairah records two earthquakes

Two minor earthquakes were recorded earlier on Monday, a magnitude 3.1 and 2.3 earthquake that also occurred in Dibba, Fujairah.

NCM has said the public need not to worry as earthquakes of that magnitude will not cause damages.

READ ON: Phivolcs’ ‘earthquake scenario’ anticipates 7.2 magnitude quake in Metro Manila

Khamis Elshamsi, Director of Seismology said earthquakes have been happening in Dibba, Massafi, Khor Fakkan city, Oman Sea opposite Fujairah city and Kalba over the past 10 years due to the movement of local fault in the said areas.

“The tremors that usually strike the UAE are relatively minor with a magnitude of between 2 to 5 and have no big effect. People here don’t have to worry,” he assured. (RA)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Driver injured in truck-tanker collision in Fujairah

2 mins ago

Lone bettor from Davao City bags Php181 million 6/45 Megalotto jackpot

3 hours ago

‘I’m not available’: Rabiya Mateo dismisses break up rumors with bf

5 hours ago

Deployment of OFWs in Israel remain suspended despite ceasefire – Bello

5 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button