Sharjah resident loses AED32,000 (₱418,000) in phone call scam

A Sharjah man lost AED32,000 or approximately ₱418,000 from his bank account after falling victim to a phone call scam.

The victim told Sharjah Police he received a phone call from a person claiming to be a staff from his bank.

The suspect told him that he needed to update his bank records by supplying confidential data or else his account will be suspended.

He later realized he was scammed when he learned that thousands of dirhams were withdrawn from his account.

The victim reported the incident to Sharjah Police which prompted the force to coordinate with Dubai Police to identify the scammers.

Col Ali Al Hamoudi of Sharjah Police said ten Asian suspects were identified and subsequently arrested.

Al Hamoudi said they seized several mobile phones, SIM cards, and laptop used by the culprits to swindle money.

They also found a number of receipts for money transfers.

Sharjah Police advised the public to ignore suspicious calls and report them to authorities.