North Korea bans skinny jeans, mullet haircut

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has ordered a ban on skinny jeans and mullets as part of the country’s crackdown on capitalistic culture.

According to Yonhap news agency, North Korea’s official newspaper Rodong Sinmum published a warning against capitalistic culture seeping into the country.

The “invasion of capitalistic culture” could make the country vulnerable and eventually collapse like a damp wall regardless of its economic and defense power, the paper said.

The state-run paper reminded the youth to keep their guards from “exotic and decadent lifestyle” of capitalism.

“We must be wary of even the slightest sign of the capitalistic lifestyle and fight to get rid of them,” it added.

Moreover, the North Korean government has prohibited all but “non-socialist” haircuts and compelled its citizens to follow the list of “proper” hairstyles.

Women can only choose from 18 government-sanctioned hairstyles. Married women must specifically have short hard, single women are allowed to display long locks.

Men can choose from 10 hairstyles and are prohibited from hair longer than 5 cm.

Aside from ban on skinny jeans and spiky and dyed hair, it’s also prohibited to have nose and lip piercings, as well as branded shirts.