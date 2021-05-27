Duterte approves additional Php 5.8B budget for repatriation, quarantine of OFWs

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello said that President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the release of an additional 5.8 billion peso budget for the repatriation and quarantine of returning overseas FIlipino workers.

Bello said that with the additional funding, they can continue providing free quarantine accommodation and the one time cash assistance to affected OFWs.

“Inapprove na po yung rekomendasyon ni Sec Avisado na 5.8 billion ay inapprove na po ni Pangulong Duterte at tiyak matutuwa nanaman ang mga paborito mong OFW dahil marami naman makakatanggap ng benepisyo,” he said in an online briefing.

RELATED STORY: Duterte directs Cabinet to ensure comfortable return of OFWs

Bello said that the new budget will finally resolve their pending bills in quarantine hotels.

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration has initially requested an additional 9 billion peso budget for returning OFWs.

“Naiipit na rin tayo marami tayong hotels diyan ayaw na tumanggap na ng mga OFWs dahil nabinbin ang ating mga obligation,” he said.

READ ON: DOLE says OFWs exempted from Saudi Arabia’s vaccine preference rule

So far some 556,000 OFWs have returned home since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bello also appealed to those who have yet to get their one-time cash aid as soon as they can or they will risk the possibility of losing the assistance since this will be given to pending applications for cash assistance. (TDT)