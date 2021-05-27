Dubai Safari Park closing on May 31; to reopen in September

The Dubai Safari Park will be shutting down for the season which will end this May 31 to protect its animals from any health risks that are likely due to the high summer temperatures.

During this period, the Safari Park will undergo routine maintenance and upgrades of its infrastructure and facilities.

The new season would see the Park opening in September 2021, according to the Dubai Municipality,

“In view of the summer heat and temperatures set to rise further in the next few months, the temporary closure of the facility is mainly focused on preventing the summer heat from affecting the health of animals, as part of the park’s animal welfare practices,” the civic body said.

“During this period, climate-controlled enclosures in the park will allow animals to live in comfortable environments close to their natural habitats. The suspension of the park’s activities will also enable it to upgrade facilities and services and conduct maintenance work to enhance the animals’ living areas.”

However, visitors to the Dubai Safari Park will be able to enjoy various entertainment activities and live musical shows before the season ends, Ahmad Al Zarouni, Director, Public Parks and Recreational Facilities, said while noting that the current season witnessed a “remarkable visitor turnout”, while strict precautionary and preventive measures applied across the park ensured a safe environment for visitors.”

The Safari Park, which highlights unique interactive programmes blended into a safari journey, is home to around 3,000 animals, including 78 species of mammals – 10 carnivores and 17 primates; 50 types of reptiles; 111 kinds of birds as well as amphibians and invertebrates.

The Park’s wildlife residents include rare creatures like: the Komodo dragon, spiral-horned antelope, Arabian Oryx, coloured African wild dog, gorilla, gibbon, bongo, and lemur.

The 119-hectare park, which provides an Arabian Desert Safari tour, comprises three main villages — the African Village, Asian Village and Explorer Village – with each village representing a different climate, ecosystem and housing distinctive species of animals. (AW)