Vaccinated South Koreans no longer required to wear masks outdoors

South Korea announced that wearing a face mask is no longer mandatory for citizens who had received the first dose of COVID -19 jab.

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum on Wednesday said vaccinated individuals will also be allowed to hold mass gatherings beginning next month.

The move aims to encourage older residents to take COVID-19 vaccines as South Korea wants to immunize at least 70% of its population by September.

All quarantine restrictions will be adjusted by October if the South Korean government achieved its goal.

South Korea will begin the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines for the general public aged between 65 and 74 on Thursday in over 12,000 clinics.