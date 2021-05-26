Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Vaccinated South Koreans no longer required to wear masks outdoors

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

South Korea announced that wearing a face mask is no longer mandatory for citizens who had received the first dose of COVID -19 jab.

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum on Wednesday said vaccinated individuals will also be allowed to hold mass gatherings beginning next month.

RELATED STORY: Fully vaccinated Americans can go mask-free outdoors most of the time

The move aims to encourage older residents to take COVID-19 vaccines as South Korea wants to immunize at least 70% of its population by September.

All quarantine restrictions will be adjusted by October if the South Korean government achieved its goal.

READ ON: LOOK: Israelis step into streets without face masks on

South Korea will begin the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines for the general public aged between 65 and 74 on Thursday in over 12,000 clinics.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]ipinotimes.ae

Related Articles

83% of repatriated OFWs still unemployed 3 months after return

23 mins ago

PH logs 5,310 new COVID-19 cases

28 mins ago

“Pinoy Sakuragi” Marc Pingris ends 16-year career in PBA

1 hour ago

Rabiya Mateo’s boyfriend deletes photos of them together, sparks break-up rumors

1 hour ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button