TRAVEL TIPS: Get Dubai immigration clearance in 9 seconds

Lengthy immigration clearance procedures are now a thing of the past in Dubai, thanks to the latest fast-track passport control service enabling passengers to clear immigration procedures in under nine seconds at Dubai Airport.

Major-General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director-General of General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA) said that the new biometric systems deployed at 122 smart gates at the airport’s arrival and departure terminals had enhanced travellers’ confidence in the emirate, since such precautionary measures were a safety umbrella for them during the Covid-19 pandemic.

RELATED STORY: PCR test results in 3-4 hours to ease traffic flow at Dubai Airports

This integrated biometric contactless pathway was formally unveiled on February 22 and features latest biometric technology — a mix of facial and iris recognition — through which passengers can check-in for their flight, complete immigration formalities, enter the lounge facilities and board their flights by simply strolling through the airport.

Highlighting the UAE’s efforts in protecting and securing its ports alongside providing an “exceptional experience” for the travelers, Al Marri observed that even as the pandemic greatly affected aviation traffic globally, the UAE continued to operate flights for evacuating Emiratis from around the world and also for departing expatriates in the UAE seeking to return to their homeland.

READ ON: Dubai airport’s new face-iris recognition system speeds up passport verification in 5 seconds

Meanwhile, the UAE will be developing systems that are linked to streamlining entry and exit procedures, he said while pointing out that since the pandemic started, GDRFA Dubai is focusing on securing its air, sea and land ports against spread of the virus through joint UAE precautionary measures that ensure health of its employees and safety of its passengers, he said.

Al Marri expressed assurance that Dubai is fully prepared and ready to receive visitors to the Expo 2020 being held in October this year through relevant preventive and safety measures such as negative PCR test result from a test conducted no more than 72 hours prior to arrival, as well as another PCR test requirement upon arrival at the airport and mandatory wearing of masks.

“We at the GRDFA are working to provide all facilities for issuing visas and residency stamping for international participants and exhibitors,” he added during the welcome address at the Airport Security Forum at the Dubai Airport Show 2021. (AW)