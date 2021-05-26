“Pinoy Sakuragi” Marc Pingris ends 16-year career in PBA

Marc Pingris on Tuesday announced he’s officially retiring after 16 years in the PBA.

Known by Filipino basketball fans as the “Pinoy Sakuragi”, he made the announcement in a lengthy Instagram post.

“I remember my name being called during the 2004 PBA Draft. Doon nagsimulang matupad ang pangarap ng isang batang palengke. 16 years na din ako sa PBA pero alam ko na ngayon na din ang tamang panahon para umpisahan ang bagong chapter ng buhay ko,” Pingris wrote.

“I’ve been in the PBA for 16 years but I know this is the right time to start a new chapter in my life,” he added.

Praises poured soon after from his coaches, teammates, fellow basketball players, and fans.

The 15-time All-Star started his stellar career in the PBA in 2004 when he was drafted third overall by FedEx Express in the PBA Draft.

He went on to become one of the greatest players landing in the league’s 40 Greatest Players.

He won nine championships during his 16-year career at the PBA, including the league’s fifth Grand Slam in the 2014 season.

The 39-year-old player also bagged numerous awards including three Defensive Player of the Year titles, eight-time All-Defensive Team member, two Finals MVP awards and a Most Improved Player award.

He was also part of the national team, bagging international accolades from a gold medal in the 2003 SEA Games, two silvers in the FIBA Asia Championship in 2013 and 2015, and another silver in the 2015 William Jones Cup.

He also played in the 2014 FIBA World Cup for Gilas Pilipinas in Spain.

Pingris concluded his post with the hashtag #pinoysakuragi15signingoff. (RA)