Bahrain announces temporary closure of malls, restaurants for two weeks

Bahrain will be closing all shopping malls, restaurants and coffee shops starting May 27, Thursday for two weeks.

Reports from state media furthered that all barber shops, spas, and beauty salons will also be closed. All events and conferences have likewise been suspended during the said period.

Authorities state that the temporary closure of these establishments, as well as the suspension of all events, are in line with the country’s steps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).