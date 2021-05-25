Over 300 children feared missing, left homeless as volcano erupts in DR Congo

Thousands of the two million population in the city of Goma in DR Congo ran away for their lives as houses were buried in the flowing lava when Mount Nyirangongo erupted on Saturday.

Five persons were feared to have been killed in the eruption and more than 170 children remained missing, reports stated.

While over 5,000 people fled into Rwanda from Goma, around 25,000 others were displaced in Sake, 25 kilometers northwest of Goma, and over 150 other children have been separated from their families, according to a UNICEF team.

After the eruption, many people returned to the eruption area only to discover damaged homes with water and electricity supply severely disrupted, UNICEF sources stated, adding that many children in the area near Goma’s airport have been left homeless and destitute.

Meanwhile, rescue operations are continuing by working closely with Congolese authorities and two transit centres have been established for unaccompanied and separated children, UNICEF stated while emphasizing it would work with partners to refer any cases of gender-based violence or abuse, besides providing adequate medical and psychosocial support.

The UN peacekeeping mission in DRC, MONUSCO, stated that its helicopters made reconnaissance flights over the crater and was “closely monitoring the situation.”

Nyiragongo is one of the world’s most active volcanoes and had last erupted in 2002, while killing about 250 people and leaving over 100,000 homeless. Its deadly eruption in 1977 had led to the deaths of more than 600 people.