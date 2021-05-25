LOOK: First batch of Filipino HSWs arrive in UAE

The UAE has witnessed the arrival of the first batch of overseas Filipinos who will start working as Household Service Workers (HSWs) in the country this May.

A total of 20 Filipinos arrived in Abu Dhabi. Data from the Philippine Overseas Labor Office and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (POLO-OWWA) in Abu Dhabi show that 12 of them arrived last May 15, while eight more arrived last May 22.

Philippine Labor Attache in Abu Dhabi Atty. Manuel M. Dimaano shared that this brings fruition to the landmark resumption of HSW recruitment that started last March 31, championed by the joint agreement between the Philippines and the UAE as a safe and legal means to get a job in the country, six years after the suspension of deployment back in 2014.

“The new labor agreement guarantees protection for our overseas Filipino workers through this legitimate pathway for recruitment and deployment. Our OFWs can now work under an employment contract that puts their welfare provisions at the fore and assures the protection of their rights and their person,” said Atty. Dimaano.

The POLO-OWWA Abu Dhabi also spearheaded the Post Arrival Orientation Seminar (PAOS) for the first batch of newly-hired overseas Filipinos, most of whom have prior experience in Middle Eastern countries such as Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

“Sana ay maging matiwasay ang inyong pagta-trabaho dito sa UAE, at ang PAOS na ito ay magbibigay gabay para maipaliwanag sa inyo ang mga kultura, batas, mga benepisyo at iba pang mga dapat isaisip habang kayo ay nagta-trabaho dito sa bansa,” said Atty. Dimaano during the orientation, who personally visited the first batch of recruited OFWs to convey that the Philippine government is here to assist them during their stay here in the country.

PAOS is regularly conducted by the POLO-OWWA upon arrival of newly-hired workers from the Philippines that covers topics including employment contract; healthy and safety benefits; customs, culture and traditions; emergency services availments; immigration framework; and the Philippine government’s role for overseas Filipinos in general.

During his visit to the center, Atty. Dimaano also met with several officials of the Tadbeer for a brief conference to talk about developments with the recruitment process of overseas Filipinos and was given a tour of their facilities.

Tareq Al Shamsi, CEO of the Tadbeer – Manazel Center for Domestic Workers Services, facilitated the arrival of the first batch of employed Filipino HSWs, noting the high demand among UAE citizens and residents for Filipino workers since the resumption of deployment of Filipino HSWs.

“We have noticed a high demand for Filipino workers since the Philippines and the UAE resumed the recruitment process. We get many inquiries from our clients, who said that Filipinos are hospitable, efficient workers who get the job done. Our Tadbeer also has dedicated Filipino managers who are in direct contact with all Filipino workers who monitor and are ready to address concerns 24/7,” said Al Shamsi.

His center is one of 14 POLO-OWWA-accredited Tadbeers in the entire emirate that facilitates the ongoing screening and employment of OFWs. In total, around 1,500 Household service workers will be employed in Abu Dhabi with numbers expected to increase in the coming months.

Atty. Dimaano is optimistic that working with Tadbeers that are directly sanctioned by the UAE government together with the Philippine Overseas Employment Agency (POEA) and Philippine recruitment agencies will ensure that all Filipino HSWs are vetted for and ready to work here in the country while covering all of the salient points championing the protection of each and every Filipino worker.

In total, around 1,500 job order requests are currently in process, of which 20 household service workers have been deployed as of May 25 in Abu Dhabi. Numbers expected to increase in the coming months as the demand for this labor market expands.