Filipinos from Sabah face temporary entry ban in Zamboanga

Returning Overseas Filipinos (ROFs) including Filipino deportees from the Malaysian state of Sabah have been temporarily banned from coming back by the ‘Philippine National Task Force Against Covid-19 following the local government’s request in view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Zamboanga.

“Zamboanga now has over 2,500 active coronavirus cases with the number steadily increasing due to residents violating health protocols,” said Mayor Beng Climaco, head of the local Covid-19 task force. He also pointed out that Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana — who heads the National Task Force Against Covid-19 – had approved her appeal for a moratorium on the return of Filipinos from Sabah of whom many are illegal entrants.

RELATED STORY: DOH says COVID-19 cases declining but not fast enough

Climaco said she had personally described to Lorenzana the present health situation in Zamboanga and the unmanageable situation of life’s fragility amidst rising deadly covid-19 where the need was to protect everyone including the frontliners.

Zamboanga City, which is the entry point for returning Filipino workers and deportees from Sabah, is also a converging point for those from Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi and other provinces going to Manila or travellers returning home.

Easing of travel restrictions by the national government and revival of the country’s tourism industry is supposed to have led to the sudden increase in Covid-19 infections here from barely 36 active cases in early March to 3,000 by May end.

Uniform travel protocols were approved by national government’s Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) under Resolution 101, which forgoes documentary requirements such as RT-PCR testing and medical certificate for travellers across the country in an effort to revive the economy.

READ ON: COVID-19 death toll in PH breaches 20,000 mark

The protocols were made by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), the Philippine National Police (PNP), the Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines (ULAP), the League of Provinces of the Philippines (LPP), the League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP), and the League of Cities of the Philippines (LCP).

While the increase in Covid-19 cases in Zamboanga City are linked to new strains of coronavirus that have hit the National Capital Region (NCR) and other provinces in the country, the Department of Health (DoH) also confirmed in March the presence of Covid-19 UK variant in the provinces of Zamboanga del Norte and Zamboanga del Sur from 2 overseas Filipino workers who arrived home from Kuwait and Abu Dhabi in February. (AW)