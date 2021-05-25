COVID-19 4th WAVE: Osaka buckles under looming ‘medical system collapse’

The possibility of holding the Summer Olympics in Osaka – Japan’s second-largest city – appeared unsure with hospitals here reeling with anxiety over a massive onslaught of coronavirus infections, shortage of beds and ventilators, and exhausted doctors.

Japan’s western region, which constitutes barely 7% of the country’s population but is home to 9 million people, is suffering the brunt of the fourth wave of the pandemic that had led to a third of the national death toll in May.

The speed at which Osaka’s healthcare system was overwhelmed highlighted the challenges of hosting a major global sports event in barely two months’ time, particularly as only about half of Japan’s medical staff have completed inoculations.

While Yuji Tohda, Director of Kindai University Hospital in Osaka, described the ongoing battle against the pandemic as a collapse of the medical system,” others doctors warned about a system collapse in dealing with the coronavirus, while blaming the “highly-infectious British variant and slipping alertness” for the explosive growth in the number of patients.

While Japan managed to avoid massive infections unlike other nations, the fourth pandemic wave took the Osaka prefecture by storm with 3,849 new positive tests in a week – a more than five-fold jump over the corresponding period three months ago.

The new variant struck even young people very quickly and made for difficult recovery, Toshiaki Minami, director of the Osaka Medical and Pharmaceutical University Hospital (OMPUH).

Minami disclosed that a supplier recently warned him about the shortage of stocks of propofol — a key drug used to sedate intubated patients – and Tohda’s hospital facing a shortage of vital ventilators for severely ill COVID-19 patients.

Meanwhile, medical professionals with firsthand experience of Osaka’s struggle with the pandemic are against the Tokyo Games being held from July 23 to August 8.

“The Olympics should be stopped, because we already have failed to stop the flow of new variants from England, and next might be an inflow of Indian variants,” said Akira Takasu, head of emergency medicine at OMPUH, while warning that holding the Osaka Olympics could trigger another disaster in the summer.