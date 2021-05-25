ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW: Safety guidelines issued for final exams of Grade 12 students in UAE

The Ministry of Education (MoE) and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority issued guidelines for Grade 12 students sitting final exams this June.

Schools in the UAE that follow the Ministry of Education curriculum will adhere to the protocols set for the exams on June 8 to 17.

Under the protocol, all Grade 12 students, teachers, administrators and support staff, including cleaning and catering staff, and security guards, are required to present a negative PCR test result on June 8 and June 13.

The PCR test results duration should not exceed four days.

The students and staff shall arrive at schools 30 minutes before the test while the school gates will open 60 minutes before the test.

Parents and guardians of the students will be prohibited from the school premises and should stay in vehicles and buses, except students of determination. They are also required to undergo a PCR test and adhere to all precautionary measures.

Students and staff should refrain from going to educational establishments if they are experiencing coronavirus symptoms, or any other respiratory symptoms.

Observe physical distancing and wearing face masks will be strictly enforced.

Students infected with the virus or close contacts will be exempted from exam and will sit for the exam on a later date.